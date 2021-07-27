Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of RTLR opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

