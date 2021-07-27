Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.06). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,916. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.95.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,196. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $13,393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

