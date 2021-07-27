Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.05. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,249,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 1,157,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

INN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $973.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

