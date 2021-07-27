Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WestRock by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after buying an additional 325,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,788,000 after buying an additional 89,014 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.