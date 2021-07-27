Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Argus began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 739,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,514. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.