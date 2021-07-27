Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce sales of $47.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.10 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $187.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $189.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $193.55 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $391.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

