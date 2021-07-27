Brokerages Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRNX opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

