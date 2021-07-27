Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million.

Several research firms recently commented on INSG. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Inseego during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $873.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.58. Inseego has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.