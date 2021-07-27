Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post $1.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.45. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.16. 1,003,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.74. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

