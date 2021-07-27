Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). ORBCOMM posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $15,367,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 479,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 431,112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 28,225.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBC stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $901.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

