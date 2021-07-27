Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650.35 Million

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to announce $650.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.50 million to $659.20 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

REVG stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $986.67 million, a PE ratio of 169.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

