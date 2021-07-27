Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report sales of $719.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.00 million and the highest is $751.34 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $343.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

