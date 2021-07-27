Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $6,424,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. 8,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,453. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.29, a PEG ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
