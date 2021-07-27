Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $6,424,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. 8,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,453. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.29, a PEG ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

