Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 29,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,401. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

