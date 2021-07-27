Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Holdings Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. iA Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of BBU opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.