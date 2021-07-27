BSCView One Day Volume Reaches $120.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, BSCView has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $279,564.66 and $120.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.41 or 0.99707885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00792487 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

