Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

BURBY opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

