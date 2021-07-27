Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.11

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.