Burford Capital Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burford Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

