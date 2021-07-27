Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.56

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 6180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

BNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,190,000 after buying an additional 5,004,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 679,406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

