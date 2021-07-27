Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%.

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,695. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

