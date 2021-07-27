BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Trading Up 99.1% Over Last 7 Days

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 99.1% against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $787,675.10 and approximately $11.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 149.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

