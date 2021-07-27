BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BYD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

BYDDY stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. 216,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,897. BYD has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $72.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.41.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

