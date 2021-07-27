Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $71.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $74.10 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $65.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $284.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

BY stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

