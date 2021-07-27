C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,780. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

