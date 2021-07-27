Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $166.00 at KeyCorp

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $162.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

CDNS stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 140,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

