Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

