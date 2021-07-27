Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

