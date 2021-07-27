California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,864 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of STAG Industrial worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after buying an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after buying an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after buying an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,430,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after buying an additional 265,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

