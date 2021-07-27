California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 30,040 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Vertiv worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $199,899,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE:VRT opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.