California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,534 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

