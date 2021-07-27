California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,058,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

