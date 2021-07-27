California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Twist Bioscience worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWST. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,747 shares of company stock worth $12,449,001 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

