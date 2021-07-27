California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 223.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,765 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Varonis Systems worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,719,339.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.