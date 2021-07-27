California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

