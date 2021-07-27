California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 36,211 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 1,427,191 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.