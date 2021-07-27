California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of TG Therapeutics worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

