California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 89,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

