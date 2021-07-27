California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

