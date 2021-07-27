California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 291.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Oak Street Health worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,317,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $7,719,196.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares in the company, valued at $235,612,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,197,158 shares of company stock worth $491,022,091. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

