California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of HealthEquity worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $66,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $49,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,059. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.