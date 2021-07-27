California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,099 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Nutanix worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

