California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,733 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of AerCap worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Norges Bank bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $68,994,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $36,445,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $29,532,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in AerCap by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,797,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,339,000 after purchasing an additional 386,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 344.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 314,804 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

