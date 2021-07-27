California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,106 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of SL Green Realty worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

