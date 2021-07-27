Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,616 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.17% of Callaway Golf worth $29,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 103,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE ELY opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.