Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 9.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.86. 31,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,659,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

A number of research firms have commented on CPE. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

