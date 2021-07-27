Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.93

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.93 and last traded at $146.84, with a volume of 555529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

