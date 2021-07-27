Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 367,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,726,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.55% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veracyte by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $5,977,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 85,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $160,015,000.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

