Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 380,291 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.