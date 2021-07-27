Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$61.78. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$61.12, with a volume of 349,210 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$65.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.31. The company has a market cap of C$10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

